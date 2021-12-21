Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Eight prospects UW could (or should) pursue to complete its 2022 class
- The Seahawks' delayed game against the Rams isn't their doing, but don't say it's their undoing
- Kraken, NHL shut down until after holiday break because of ongoing COVID-19 issues
- Tyler Lockett, D.J. Reed among seven Seahawks on COVID-19 list who won't play against Rams
- Tuesday's rescheduled Seahawks-Rams game remains a must-win to keep Seattle's playoff hopes alive
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.