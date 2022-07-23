Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners see win streak end at 14 games, one victory short of team record
- What's coming up for Mariners in second half? Losing teams and reinforcements
- The brawl? No. A team meeting? No. Here's how the Mariners really became baseball's hottest team
- Mailbag: Options if Pac-12 raids Big 12, ACC Network deal, Apple-12 Conference and more
- Kraken acquire winger Oliver Bjorkstrand from Blue Jackets for two 2023 draft picks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.