By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Any team, any time, any place? Not for BYU. But here's who the Huskies might play this weekend.
- Analysis: With improved playoff odds, here's how the rest of the Seahawks' schedule shakes out
- Seahawks mailbag: Was the Greg Olsen signing a mistake? Can the defense continue its resurgence?
- Apple Cup canceled as Washington State's COVID-19 issues persist
- After Apple Cup canceled, UW Huskies will host Utah on Saturday night
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.