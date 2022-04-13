Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- You can own Russell Wilson's Bellevue home for a cool $28 million VIEW
- Seahawks mock draft: Bob Condotta predicts each of Seattle's picks
- Baker Mayfield calls Seahawks his 'most likely option,' but that doesn't mean anything will happen
- Storm surprised Elissa Cunane available at No. 17, but finding her a spot on roster not certain
- Seahawks mailbag: Answering your questions about DK Metcalf's future, the Russell Wilson trade and more
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.