Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks didn't just lose to the Saints on Monday night, they likely lost the season
- Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners' ownership group
- NHL's new national TV deal didn't do Kraken fans at home any favors in team's Seattle debut
- Is the Seahawks' run of success over? Russell Wilson is the obvious factor, but there's more to it than that
- Three things we learned from the Seahawks' ugly 13-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.