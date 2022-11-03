Associated Press staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- The Kraken want to play Shane Wright more, but here's why it's not happening
- What national media are saying about the 5-3 Seahawks after Week 8 win
- Analysis: Why Seahawks didn't make moves at NFL trade deadline
- Assessing UW's 2023 recruiting class and where the Huskies must still improve
- Pac-12 picks: Why Oregon State will topple the Huskies on Friday night
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.