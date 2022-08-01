By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Bill Russell, NBA great and former Sonics coach, dies at 88 VIEW
- Mariners place Julio Rodriguez on the injured list as injuries start to become an issue for the lineup WATCH
- Analysis: Are the Mariners done trading? Here are five bats and five relievers who can help
- All goes to plan as Abraham Toro pinch hits for Julio Rodriguez and Mariners rally past Astros in ninth
- Marquise Blair is finally healthy. Here's how the Seahawks could use him this season
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.