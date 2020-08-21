By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- First look: Seattle Kraken team store to open Friday in former restaurant space in Chandler's Cove on Lake Union VIEW
- O'Dea basketball star Paolo Banchero commits to Duke over UW
- An All-Star a year ago, Daniel Vogelbach has been designated for assignment by the Mariners WATCH
- The Mariners' ugly record during this coronavirus-shortened season is real, but so is their talent
- Seahawks practice impressions: Is Phillip Dorsett the fastest receiver of the Pete Carroll era?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.