By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- A day after returning to Seahawks, Luke Willson announces he is walking away from football
- As the delta variant surges, here's what Seattle-area sports fans need to know when attending games
- Arena deals for Kraken and Arizona Coyotes provide a lesson in public funding and economic impact
- Where the Mariners sit in the AL wild-card race with just over a month of games left
- After being written off yet again during the playoff chase, these Mariners show they are indestructible
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.