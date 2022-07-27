Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks release RB Chris Carson as he is set to retire at age 27
- Chris Carson's greatest attribute was also his ultimate undoing
- Ranking the Seahawks roster before training camp: Nos. 10-1
- Seahawks sign K.J. Wright so he can retire with Seattle
- Julio Rodriguez homers in return, and Mariners walk off Rangers in thrilling win
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.