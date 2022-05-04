Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks are headed to play Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13
- Looking back at the Robinson Cano trade now that he's been designated for assignment by the Mets
- DK Metcalf says he expects deal to get done with Seahawks — only question seems to be when
- UW redshirt freshman running back Caleb Berry enters transfer portal
- Stefan Frei and the Sounders know they have a 'historic opportunity' in Wednesday's CCL Final at Lumen Field VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.