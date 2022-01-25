By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pittsburgh LB and team captain Cam Bright announces graduate transfer to UW Huskies
- John Stockton’s defiance of COVID-19 mask mandate forces Gonzaga to suspend Hall of Famer’s season tickets
- Gonzaga legend and Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton draws ire for anti-vaccine comments
- Key dates to keep in mind as the Seahawks navigate the offseason
- Here's how the overtime NFL playoff game between the Chiefs and Bills could have been even better
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.