By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW Huskies name junior Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. starting quarterback
- Kevin Kassis risked plenty to impress the Seahawks, and so far, things are working out
- Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson is 'going to surprise a lot of people'
- Mariners mailbag: Flexen over Gonzales in bullpen, record vs. losing teams and more
- Analyzing media valuations for USC, UCLA and remaining Pac-12 schools
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.