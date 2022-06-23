By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Why a sale of the Seahawks is unlikely before May 2024
- Despite report that Seahawks have 'high-level of interest' in Baker Mayfield, waiting game continues
- Here's why Seattle fans might not want to root for Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final
- Here's what NBA draft experts think of Seattle's star trio of prospects expected to go in the first round
- 'Baseball was fun again': Mariners use back-to-back-to-back homers to bust out of slump
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.