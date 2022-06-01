Seattle Times photo staff
- Oh baby! 1-year-old in hand, baseball fan makes amazing HR catch WATCH
- Here's what the Mariners must do to get back into playoff contention
- Mariners hold Kyle Lewis out of the lineup as they debate putting him on concussion IL
- Kirby gets first win, and Mariners break out in big way against Orioles
- Longtime partner files personal injury suit against Mark Rypien, alleging abuse
