MarinersPhotographySports Photos: Mariners take on division rival Athletics Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:26 pm Updated Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:48 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners take on themselves in intrasquad game Photos: Monday at Mariners’ “Summer Camp” Photos from day two of Mariners “Summer Camp” By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Division rival Oakland try to even the series with Seattle Athletics | Mariners 6:10 p.m. | No Fans in T-Mobile ParkTV: ROOT Sports | Radio: 710 AM Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com; Most Read Sports Stories Take a look at UW Huskies' new 10-game, conference-only 2020 football schedule Antonio Brown has been suspended 8 games by the NFL. Here's what it means for the Seahawks. Surprising Mariners are serving up hope for their socially distanced fans Taijuan Walker shines as Mariners win home opener worthy of ovation in empty T-Mobile Park With fans safe at home, Mariners' COVID-19-delayed opener to feature fake people, fake noise & tradition View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.