Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Jamal Adams signs four-year deal with Seahawks, becoming highest-paid safety in NFL history
- Breanna Stewart, wife Marta Xargay announce birth of baby Ruby WATCH
- With four-star 2022 DT Ben Roberts becoming the latest UW de-commitment, the 'wolves' are winning
- Where contract extension talks stand between the Seahawks and Jamal Adams
- Projecting the Seahawks' 53-man roster after the first preseason game
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.