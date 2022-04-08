Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Meet the Mariners 2022 opening-day lineup
- New Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu ready for 'legit fan base' in Seattle
- 'Seattle will prevail': National media predict whether Mariners will make postseason in 2022
- Analysis: What awaits the Seahawks with the No. 9 draft pick? We take a look at some history
- Seattle Times staff predicts Mariners' record, AL West standings and more
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.