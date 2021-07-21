Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- 2021 mock NHL expansion draft 2.0: Geoff Baker predicts how the Kraken’s picks could play out
- Take a sneak peek at the first Kraken jersey
- 2021 NHL expansion draft updates: Which players will Seattle Kraken select to build roster?
- The Kraken finally is set to fill out its roster in the NHL expansion draft. Who will it include?
- UW football mailbag: Can Huskies compete for Pac-12 titles on current recruiting pace?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.