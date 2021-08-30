By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks 53-man roster projection: As cutdown day approaches Tuesday, here's our guess at who will make it
- Megan Rapinoe scores a brace to lead OL Reign past Portland before an NWSL-record crowd VIEW
- Alex Collins seems to have played his way onto Seahawks roster. What does that mean for Rashaad Penny and the other backs?
- Seahawks trade for former UW standout Sidney Jones to add to the cornerback position
- As the delta variant surges, here's what Seattle-area sports fans need to know when attending games
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.