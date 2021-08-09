Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- When Jarred Kelenic got tossed, Mariners were looking thin until J.P. Crawford made a save
- Seahawks mock game shows Russell Wilson's increasing control over Seattle's offense VIEW
- Observations from the UW Huskies' third fall practice
- Seahawks Russell Wilson and Shane Waldron appear to be 'on the same wavelength'
- How Dylan Morris earned a second season as the UW Huskies' starting quarterback VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.