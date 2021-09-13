Most Read Sports Stories
- Time to panic? After horrible loss to Michigan, UW's season is hanging by a thread
- Seahawks offensive depth takes hit as Rashaad Penny, Penny Hart, Dee Eskridge and Ethan Pocic leave Week 1 with injuries
- Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 1 win at the Colts
- Three impressions from the Seahawks' season-opening 28-16 win over the Colts
- Before snagging game-sealing touchdown, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf kept his cool
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.