Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks trade cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the Steelers
- Linebacker K.J. Wright signs with Raiders, ending 10-year run with Seahawks
- Here's what King County's outdoor mask mandate means for Seattle sports fans
- Former Seahawks, WSU standout Dan Doornink ‘beating the odds’ in critical battle with COVID-19
- Signing with Seahawks 'a dream come true' for former Marysville Pilchuck standout Jake Luton
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.