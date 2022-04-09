Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Five-star 2022 OT Josh Conerly Jr. spurns hometown Huskies in favor of Oregon
- Analysis: What awaits the Seahawks with the No. 9 draft pick? We take a look at some history
- Robbie Ray goes 7 innings as Mariners beat Twins 2-1 on opening day
- Mariners-Twins GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream
- There was something for everyone in the Mariners' 2-1 opening day win
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.