By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' thrilling Week 2 win vs. the Patriots
- Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks' huge Week 2 win vs. the Patriots
- Unlikely savior: L.J. Collier stops Cam Newton short of goal line for wild Seahawks win vs. Patriots
- Seahawks-Patriots GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream
- In a battle of 'warriors,' Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf makes a statement vs. Patriots' Stephon Gilmore
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.