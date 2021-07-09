Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- As Shohei Ohtani dazzles on mound and at plate, Mariners can't help but wonder what might have been
- Kraken looking at 3 venues for preseason hockey games
- Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert stifles Yankees offense to avoid series sweep VIEW
- Where Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto stands as contract enters final months
- Japan bans fans at Tokyo-area Olympics venues due to virus
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.