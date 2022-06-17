By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seattle selected as one of 11 U.S. cities to host 2026 men's World Cup
- 'You know when you know': Storm legend Sue Bird announces she will retire after 2022 season
- Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Recapping Seahawks OTAs
- Can Andy Dickerson help Seahawks' offensive line prove the skeptics wrong?
- Finding help for Mariners' battered lineup is the only way to end playoff drought
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.