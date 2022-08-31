Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks cutdown day tracker: Follow along as Seattle trims its roster to 53
- Analysis: What to make of Seahawks roster after cutdown to 53
- Jon Wilner predicts Pac-12 football standings, game results for UW and WSU
- This is the least-anticipated Seahawks season in a decade
- Seahawks re-sign Justin Coleman to active roster, add QB Sean Mannion to practice squad
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.