By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners playoff times announced for wild-card series in Toronto
- What are the Mariners' odds to win the World Series?
- Mariners’ Jerry Dipoto ‘so proud’ of Jarred Kelenic’s breakthrough entering playoffs
- How the Mariners can make a deep postseason run this season
- You can't tell the story of the 2022 Mariners without these 10 moments WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.