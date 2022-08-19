Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks have 'so many lessons' after 27-11 loss to the Bears in Week 2 of preseason
- Three things we learned from Seahawks' ugly preseason loss to Bears
- Mariners sent hobbling Kyle Lewis down to Rainiers, but he has yet to take field
- Which Seahawks saw their stocks rise, fall or stay the same after loss to Bears
- Seahawks shouldn't hand QB job to Geno Smith without giving Drew Lock fair shot
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.