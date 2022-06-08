Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Ninth-inning fireworks, Julio Rodriguez's homer spark Mariners' 7-4 win over Astros
- Analysis: What we learned from Day 1 of Seahawks minicamp VIEW
- Analysis: Ten (or more) Husky football breakout candidates in 2022
- DK Metcalf skipping Seahawks' mandatory minicamp this week as wait for extension continues
- Astros' Hector Neris suspended four games for 'intentionally' throwing at Mariners; Servais says skirmish is 'over'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.