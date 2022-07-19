Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Soto Mojo? Here's how Mariners can go from baseball sensation to World Series contender
- 'Do you guys ever lose?': Mariners' 14-game win streak captures MLB All-Stars' attention
- Analysis: Ranking Washington's 10 most intriguing conference realignment matchups
- Updates: Julio Rodriguez loses in final of 2022 Home Run Derby
- Julio Rodriguez dazzles in Home Run Derby debut, reaching final
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.