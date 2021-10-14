By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'It’s not something that shocks me anymore': Seahawks' Pete Carroll, Bobby Wagner react to Jon Gruden email controversy
- Here are the NHL's rules addressing the kicked goal that sunk the Kraken in its franchise-opening loss
- Here's the vaccine exemption questionnaire that may determine WSU coach Nick Rolovich's job status
- Kraken rallies but falls short to Golden Knights in franchise's first game
- UW football mailbag: Possible transfer portal departures, Sam Huard's future and whether life is cruel by design
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.