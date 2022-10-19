By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- National media react to Russell Wilson's poor start with Broncos: 'He's fallen off a cliff'
- It's becoming hard to watch Russell Wilson
- Ex-UW Huskies star Nate Robinson announces he's dealing with kidney failure
- Here's how Husky transfers are faring away from Washington
- Why the Seahawks could be a playoff team after all
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.