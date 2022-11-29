The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pac-12 power rankings: Here's where Huskies and Cougars land after regular season
- Mariners reach agreement with right-handed reliever Trevor Gott
- Seahawks' loss to Raiders indefensible, and that's the problem
- Michael Penix Jr. undecided on NFL draft but will play in UW Huskies' bowl game
- Pac-12 bowl projections: UW football left to wonder a giant 'what if'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.