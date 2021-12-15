Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW Huskies land Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
- Can the Seahawks make the playoffs? Here are playoff odds and reactions to Seattle's Week 14 win
- UW's 2022 class lacks size but not quality, according to new Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer
- Analysis: What the last four weeks of the season mean for the Seahawks and their chances of making the playoffs
- Ahead of an unusually uneventful early signing day, UW Husky football coach Kalen DeBoer has work to do
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.