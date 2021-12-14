Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Can the Seahawks make the playoffs? Here are playoff odds and reactions to Seattle's Week 14 win
- Three-star Graham-Kapowsin OL Vega Ioane joins growing list of UW Huskies 2022 de-commits
- Pac-12 rewind: Oregon hires Dan Lanning, Justin Wilcox’s decision, USC’s move and more
- Mariners mailbag: Plenty of young shortstops available, but none likely to take J.P. Crawford's place
- 'Magic plays' with Russell Wilson punctuate Tyler Lockett's under-the-radar success with Seahawks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.