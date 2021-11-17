Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll on conversation with Seahawks WR DK Metcalf about outbursts: 'The last thing he wants is for this to continue'
- Who will the UW Huskies target to replace football coach Jimmy Lake? Here are possible candidates
- Analysis: The MLB GM meetings are over. Here's what's next for the Mariners
- As Seahawks wait for resolution on Chris Carson's status, Pete Carroll says Seattle has to run the ball more
- Analysis: Seahawks might need help at running back. Could Le'Veon Bell be an answer?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.