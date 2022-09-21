By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Explaining the Mariners' magic number to reach the playoffs
- Seahawks mailbag: Will Gabe Jackson keep starting, what's up with Dee Eskridge and more
- UW's Michael Penix Jr. enters Heisman conversation after dazzling start
- How offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has grown into a play-calling wizard at Washington
- Mariners produce little in embarrassing loss to Oakland VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.