Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Why Seahawks fans should boo Russell Wilson on Monday night
- This might be Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's most audacious plan yet
- Why no team will want to face the Mariners in the playoffs
- Russell Wilson anticipating 'rowdy' crowd during Seahawks-Broncos game
- UW mailbag: Could Sam Huard win the backup QB role? And how much does it matter?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.