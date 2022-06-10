Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll hints 'the end' may be near for Seahawks running back Chris Carson's career
- Whatever happens, ESPN's Mina Kimes put in the work to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Mariners game
- They're not Russell Wilson, but Drew Lock and Geno Smith are providing intrigue in Seahawks QB battle
- Analysis: As Seahawks near break before training camp, here are six thoughts from minicamp
- Things are finally looking up for the Mariners, but here's why they were never out of the playoff chase
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.