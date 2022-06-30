By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW faces stark decision in USC-UCLA fallout — leave Pac-12 or be content in declining conference
- USC and UCLA departing Pac-12 for Big Ten in time for 2024-25 season
- Seattle to host NBA preseason game this fall between Trail Blazers and Clippers
- UW corrals its quarterback in three-star 2023 South Dakota signal caller Lincoln Kienholz
- K.J. Wright on NFL future: 'If it's not in Seattle, then I'll be all good'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.