Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW faces stark decision in USC-UCLA fallout — leave Pac-12 or be content in declining conference
- Analysis: USC and UCLA bolt for Big Ten. So what's next for UW and the rest of the Pac-12?
- Washington State athletics bracing for ripple effect caused by UCLA, USC joining Big Ten
- What's the key for Jarred Kelenic putting Tacoma in his rearview mirror for a return to Mariners? It's in the process
- Megan Rapinoe to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom next week
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.