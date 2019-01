Photos: ’11’ flag flies above Space Needle in honor of Edgar Martinez’s Hall of Fame vote

Photos: ’11’ flag flies above Space Needle in honor of Edgar Martinez’s Hall of Fame vote Back to story

Photos: ’11’ flag flies above Space Needle in honor of Edgar Martinez’s Hall of Fame vote Back to story Restart gallery

Atop the Space Needle, former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson raises the Edgar Martinez "11" flag after his teammate finally got into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.