Phoenix Mercury (2-1, 2-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (3-1, 2-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas finished 24-8 overall and 11-4 in Western Conference action last season. The Aces shot 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix went 19-13 overall last season while going 6-9 in Western Conference play. The Mercury averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 15.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Aces: Riquna Williams: day to day (left foot).

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.