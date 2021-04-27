ATLANTA (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored twice and the Philadelphia Union went up 3-0 on Atlanta United Tuesday night in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal.

Philadelphia’s goals all came in the second half. Przybylko’s first goal came in the 57th minute when he tapped in a corner kick, before adding another with a shot from the top of the box in the 73rd.

Przybylko passed to Anthony Fontana for the final goal in the 86th minute.

Atlanta dominated in the opening half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martinez, sporting pink hair, had a left-footed blast in the 38th minute but Philadelphia goalkeeper James Blake batted it away.

Blake had five saves in the first half alone and finished with seven.

It was the first Champions League match played with the Video Assisted Referee, or VAR. CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and Caribbean region, announced earlier in the day that FIFA had approved use of VAR for the tournament going forward.

