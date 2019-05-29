PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper left Philadelphia’s game against St. Louis on Wednesday night after he fouled a ball off his right foot.

Harper nicked one off his foot with the Phillies leading 11-1 in the fifth inning. He continued the at-bat and flied out to center. Harper had a homer, a double and four RBIs before exiting.

Harper’s removal could have been precautionary with the Phillies leading big and a day game ahead on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports