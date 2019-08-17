PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Roman Quinn on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain on Saturday.

Quinn was hurt trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. He is batting .213 with three doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games.

To replace Quinn, Philadelphia activated right-handed reliever Jared Hughes after claiming him off waivers from Cincinnati earlier this week. Hughes went 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in 47 games with the Reds this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports