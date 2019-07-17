PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique on Wednesday and recalled outfielder Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Bruce was injured on a checked swing in the third inning of the Phillies’ 9-8 comeback win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

He is batting .256 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 33 games with the Phillies since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners on June 2.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said the club will miss Bruce’s bat and his intangibles.

“You lose a veteran presence who understands how to approach most pitchers and has a lot of experience against many of them,” Kapler said. “He gives you a high quality veteran at-bat. That profile, along with his production, is difficult to replace.”

Williams is batting seventh and starting in left field for Wednesday night’s game against the Dodgers. He is hitting .173 with a homer and four RBIs in 50 games with Philadelphia this season.

