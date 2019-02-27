CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn has a right oblique strain and plans to have an MRI exam on Thursday.
“We don’t have a lot of long-term concerns but we want to get a better idea once we see the study,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday.
Quinn was hurt while taking batting practice in an indoor cage Tuesday.
“He’s very disappointed, and I’m disappointed for him,” Kapler said.
Outfielder Odubel Herrera remains out with a strained left hamstring.
Right-hander Tommy Hunter is sidelined by a right arm flexor strain and may not start throwing again for 10 days.
